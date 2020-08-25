Morgan Stanley Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €96.44 ($113.46) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($137.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion and a PE ratio of 36.89.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

