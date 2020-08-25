MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MTS Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $25.04 on Monday. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

