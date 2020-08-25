MVL Market Capitalization Hits $5.51 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDEX, UEX and Cryptology. MVL has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $172,509.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $661.81 or 0.05740247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,309 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cashierest, CoinBene, IDEX, UEX and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

