National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.56%.

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised National Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

