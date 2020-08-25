Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $420.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.28 and a 200 day moving average of $376.56. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $447.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $236,882.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,878 shares of company stock worth $33,083,175. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

