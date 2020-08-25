NetApp (NTAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. NetApp has set its Q1 guidance at $0.36-0.44 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

