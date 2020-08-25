NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 12-Month High at $505.50

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $505.50 and last traded at $505.36, with a volume of 12938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

