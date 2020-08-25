Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 248.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,548 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 233,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 114.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter.

NML traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 11,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,175. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

