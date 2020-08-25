New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 850,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after buying an additional 1,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 1,975,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,711,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 232,334 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

