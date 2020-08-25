NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 18.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 277.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $61.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NXTC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.68 and a quick ratio of 37.68. NextCure has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.