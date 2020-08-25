NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 18.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 277.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $61.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.
Shares of NXTC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.68 and a quick ratio of 37.68. NextCure has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
NextCure Company Profile
There is no company description available for NextCure Inc
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.