NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $282.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.87 and its 200 day moving average is $251.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

