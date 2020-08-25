NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.5 days.

NFYEF stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFYEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised NFI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

