Nimiq Market Cap Reaches $28.54 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $28.54 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,462.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.88 or 0.03375109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.20 or 0.02453131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00518882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00782584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 249% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00668862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,243,296,211 coins and its circulating supply is 6,417,296,211 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

