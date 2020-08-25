Noble Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $731.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

