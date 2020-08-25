Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 11.1% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 147,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 264,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

