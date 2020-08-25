Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $309.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $276.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $276.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

