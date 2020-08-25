Northland Securities Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $313.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $285.00 to $313.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.03.

NYSE PANW traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.39 and a 200 day moving average of $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 208.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 87,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

