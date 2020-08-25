NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 210,077 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 337,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,286.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

