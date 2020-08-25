NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

