Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.72. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.32 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

NOC opened at $344.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.96. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 97,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.