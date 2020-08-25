Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 873,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.8 days.

CDPYF stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDPYF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.50 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.50 to $56.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

