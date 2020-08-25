Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 502,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 948.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWSRF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of CWSRF stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

