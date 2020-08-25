Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 146.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,502,000 after buying an additional 1,496,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 183,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.05. 115,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $77.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

