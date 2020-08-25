Novacoin Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Novacoin has a market cap of $511,106.32 and approximately $1,016.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00072338 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,479.08 or 1.00141545 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002847 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000645 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00170972 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 194.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

