Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 108 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 108 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 92.85.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.