O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,593 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.79. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,648. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $519.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,394. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

