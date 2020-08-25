O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NATI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

