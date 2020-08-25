O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. 3,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,608. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,342 shares of company stock valued at $22,886,720 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.