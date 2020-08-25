O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 12.6% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 21.8% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.38.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

