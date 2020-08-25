O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 388,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after buying an additional 319,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after buying an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,921. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

