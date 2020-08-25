O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,126 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

