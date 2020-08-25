O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 25,371 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. 118,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

