O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,448 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.39. 2,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

