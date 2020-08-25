O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.75. 10,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,035. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.