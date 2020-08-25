O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.52. 5,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,128. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.