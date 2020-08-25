O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Nordson by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 343.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,754. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $208.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

