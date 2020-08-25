Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

OKTA opened at $205.12 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

