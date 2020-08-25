Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $198.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 297,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

