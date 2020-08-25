Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:OBL) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:OBL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway Limited engages in investing in litigation and dispute resolution matters in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers litigation financing solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

