Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $35.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

