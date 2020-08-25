Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

BX opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

