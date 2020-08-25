Oppenheimer Comments on BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,736.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,660. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

