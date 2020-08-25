Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 223,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.