P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Update

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Shares of PTSI opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.77. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.