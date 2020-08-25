Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $1,274,475.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,417,694.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,017 shares of company stock valued at $10,414,482. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pagerduty by 911.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pagerduty by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 86,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pagerduty by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

NYSE:PD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.08. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.