Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Painted Pony Energy stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. Painted Pony Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.10.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

About Painted Pony Energy

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.