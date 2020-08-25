Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 262.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,202.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.03.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.46. 118,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

