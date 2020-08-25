Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.32-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.32.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.88.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.