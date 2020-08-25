Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.03.

PANW stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.46. 118,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

