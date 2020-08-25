Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Bank of America

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

PANW stock opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

